Man wounded at Colorado Springs auto lot where burglar was killed in 2009 make my day shooting

The owner or an employee of Southwest Auto, a business where a burglar was killed in a "make my day" shooting in 2009, was wounded Thursday after exchanging gunfire with a thief, Colorado Springs police said. Sgt. Jim Jeffcoat said police were called to 2444 E. Platte Place shortly after 6 p.m. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his arm, who was taken to the hospital, he said.

