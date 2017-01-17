Man dead in downtown Colorado Springs shooting Thursday

Police said shortly before 7:30 a.m. that they were investigating the shooting, which happened in the 200 block of North Wahsatch Avenue. The block houses several fast-food chains including McDonald's, Wendy's and Taco Bell, where several shootings have occurred in the past few years, including the Halloween shooting where gunman Noah Harpham killed three people before dying in a shootout with police in the Wendy's parking lot.

