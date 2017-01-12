Man arrested after 7 injured when driver runs red light in Colorado Springs
A three-vehicle wreck early Sunday hospitalized seven people, including two who were treated for serious injuries, Colorado Springs police said. The driver of a Ford pickup ran away before officers arrived to investigate the crash at Constitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard on the city's east side, police said.
