Lockdown ends at 2 east Colorado Springs schools

The lockdowns in place at Mitchell High and Wilson Elementary schools were lifted at about 1:10 p.m., according to a tweet from Colorado Springs School District 11. The lockdowns were put in place shortly after police began investigating a home invasion that happened just before 12:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Tappan Circle. Two men broke into the home and stole "an assortment" of items from a resident, said Sgt.

