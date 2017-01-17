Joining the Women's March demonstrations Saturday in Colorado Springs ...
A portion of the "Healing Wall" at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media is left as a place for people to use sticky notes to write their thoughts about the presidential election. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette On Saturday, hundreds of people in Colorado Springs and tens of thousands in Denver are expected to take to the streets as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations in step with the Women's March on Washington at the nation's capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC