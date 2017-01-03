Interstate 70 closed at Vail Pass after avalanche | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Interstate 70 on Vail Pass is closed Tuesday from mile marker 176 to 195 because of a snow slide according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Interstate 70 on Vail Pass is closed Tuesday from mile marker 176 to 195 because of a snow slide according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC