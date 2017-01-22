How the political mood at the Capitol shifted toward a tax hike for roads

Colorado needs $9 billion to improve roads and alleviate traffic congestion in the next 10 years - a number so large that state lawmakers are entertaining a once-unthinkable solution: a tax hike. Democratic and Republican leaders are negotiating a measure for the November ballot to increase taxes and generate billions of dollars for transportation projects across the state, including the expansion of Interstate 25 north and south of Denver and Interstate 70 through the mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.