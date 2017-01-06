HazlehurstCity council: Off to the races

HazlehurstCity council: Off to the races

Judging from the number of people who attended Tuesday's city council candidate information session at the City Administration Building, all six district council seats will be strongly contested. Not counting city employees and members of the media, there were about 50 attendees, none of whom left during the two- hour presentation.

