Hazardous waste a growth business in El Paso County | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
At the El Paso County Household Hazardous Water facility, Chemical Waste Technician Harry Herriges stacks gallons of paint left by Britt Holstun on Tuesday, November 22, 2016. If the paint is still usable, it will be set out on a shelf and given away to whoever gets it first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC