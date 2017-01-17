Full recovery expected for all children hit by car in Colorado Springs school crosswalk | Colorad...
Multiple children were taken to the hospital after they were struck at the corner of Pikes Peak Ave. and Chelton Rd. on Thursday, January 12, 2017. A CSPD officer stretches tape across Chelton Rd. while the accident was being investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Vvvvvvvv
|83
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC