Former soldier pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal 2016 Colorado Springs stabbing
A former soldier has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the April 2016 fatal stabbing of a man in Colorado Springs. Daniel Allen Newell, 25, admitted to the charges on Friday in El Paso County court.
