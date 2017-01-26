Fire at Satellite Hotel ruled accidental
A laundry room fire that briefly displaced several residents at an east Colorado Springs hotel earlier this week was ruled accidental, officials said Friday. Fire officials suspect the fire, reported just after 4:35 p.m. at the Satellite Hotel at 411 Lakewood Circle, may have started in a dryer, although investigators are not sure about its exact cause, said Capt.
