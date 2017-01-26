Fire at Colorado Springs park leaves outdoor stage badly damaged | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

The fire at Bancroft Park's pavilion was brought under control quickly after firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire at Bancroft Park's pavilion was brought under control quickly after firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m., Steve Oswald of the Colorado Springs Fire Department told Gazette news partner KKTV.

