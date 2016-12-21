Enjoy mild Colorado Springs weather Monday; temps will soon plunge
Relish Monday's mild weather, with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies, because an arctic front moving into southern Colorado on Tuesday will push temperatures down, reports KKTV meteorologist Jessica Lebel. Monday's lows will be in the mid-20s, and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph could blow, mostly west of Interstate 25, Lebel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC