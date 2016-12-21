Enjoy mild Colorado Springs weather Monday; temps will soon plunge

Relish Monday's mild weather, with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies, because an arctic front moving into southern Colorado on Tuesday will push temperatures down, reports KKTV meteorologist Jessica Lebel. Monday's lows will be in the mid-20s, and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph could blow, mostly west of Interstate 25, Lebel said.

