El Paso commissioners express confidence in Sheriff Elder after anonymous charges | Colorado Spri...
Almost three years after scandal ripped through the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, anonymous letters and a recently launched website attacking current Sheriff Bill Elder prompted the county commissioners into executive session Tuesday morning The Board of County Commissioners ended their regular meeting Tuesday with the executive session to discuss "allegations against the Sheriff's office and legal options in response." They did not elaborate what was meant by "legal options."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Vvvvvvvv
|83
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC