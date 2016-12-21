EDITORIAL: Our list of wonders about 2017
Here's a number of topics the editorial board thinks will be in the news during the coming year: There has already been much speculation on what a Trump presidency will bring. Will he redefine America? Can Congress block his initiatives? Will he build a wall and change immigration law, or at least immigration practice? These questions and more will be central issues in 2017.
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
|Mark Pawoll
|Dec 17
|Rose flower
|3
