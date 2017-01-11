Drugs, cash, guns found in vehicle abandoned after driver fled from traffic stop in Colorado Springs
Drugs, guns and cash were found in an abandoned vehicle that had fled earlier Tuesday night from a police officer who tried to pull it over for a traffic violation. The driver, police said, committed a "minor traffic infraction" near Hancock Expressway and South Chelton Road, but drove off rather than stop for police, who did not give chase.
