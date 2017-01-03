Defense seeks to bar testimony on kil...

Defense seeks to bar testimony on killer's height in slaying of retired Colorado Springs firefighter

9 hrs ago

Defense attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a retired Colorado Springs firefighter in an attack captured on video are trying to get a judge to toss out a key allegation before trial. At issue is whether Colorado Springs police evidence technician Peter Quick can testify that the killer, shown at a distance in grainy footage, was 5 feet 6 inches tall - the same height as defendant Gustavo Torres-Gonzalez.

