Cybersecurity company moves its HQ to...

Cybersecurity company moves its HQ to Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Eric Hipkins, CEO of root9B poses Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in the Adversary Pursuit Center of it's Colorado Springs headquarters. Photo by Mark Reis Root9B LLC is sinking deeper roots in Colorado Springs as part of a corporate strategy of its parent company to narrow the company's focus to cybersecurity by selling off subsidiaries in other industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) 13 min Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for El Paso County was issued at January 10 at 7:10AM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,208

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC