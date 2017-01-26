Convicted a second time for stabbing ...

Convicted a second time for stabbing wife, admitted meth addict sentenced to 68 years

A man who nearly stabbed his wife to death in an argument at a Colorado Springs car wash - after serving an eight-year prison sentence for a similar crime against the same woman 11 years earlier - is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Roy Michael Billingsley was sentenced to 68 years in prison with 10 years mandatory parole in El Paso County Court on Friday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

