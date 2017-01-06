Contributed ColumnsThe new year brings wake-up call
As you travel back and forth to Denver, as you climb the mountains to the ski resorts, a nagging question remains: Is it true that some people want to "Keep Colorado Springs lame"? - ranked second in the country by the Military Times, about 20 percent of the population - the conservative ideology they embody also dominates local politics and business. What are the implications here and now? There are two strains that characterize conservative ideology, economic and social.
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
