Company plans to hire 100 for Northcom, NORAD contract in Colorado Springs
S4 Inc. plans to hire about 100 people in Colorado Springs over the next two months to complete a five-year, $99 million information technology service management contract for Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command awarded in November, a company official said Tuesday. Many of the hires probably will be employees of Harris Corp., which now holds the contract, said Jay Davis, vice president and program manager for S4's contracts with the two commands.
