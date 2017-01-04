Company plans to hire 100 for Northco...

Company plans to hire 100 for Northcom, NORAD contract in Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

S4 Inc. plans to hire about 100 people in Colorado Springs over the next two months to complete a five-year, $99 million information technology service management contract for Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command awarded in November, a company official said Tuesday. Many of the hires probably will be employees of Harris Corp., which now holds the contract, said Jay Davis, vice president and program manager for S4's contracts with the two commands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Tue doonya 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for El Paso County was issued at January 05 at 6:25AM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,776

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC