Colorado Springs wrestles with sulfur dioxide pollution from central coal-fired power plant
Colorado's pretty second city, aiming to play up its "city for champions" role as a base for Olympians, faces intensifying friction over foul air from an 80-year-old, coal-fired municipal power plant that pumps out sulfur dioxide. It is an example of lingering air pollution problems that the Clean Air Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970, was meant to fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Fri
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC