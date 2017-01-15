Colorado Springs wrestles with sulfur...

Colorado Springs wrestles with sulfur dioxide pollution from central coal-fired power plant

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado's pretty second city, aiming to play up its "city for champions" role as a base for Olympians, faces intensifying friction over foul air from an 80-year-old, coal-fired municipal power plant that pumps out sulfur dioxide. It is an example of lingering air pollution problems that the Clean Air Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970, was meant to fix.

Colorado Springs, CO

