Colorado Springs volunteers discover which feathered species are snowbirds in annual winter count

Roy Catalano and Ron Boddicker check out some birds from the El Paso County Community Services Fountain Creek Nature Center after participating in a bird count on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Local birders flocked to the Fountain Creek Nature Center on Saturday to take a poll: Who didn't fly south for the winter? At the annual winter bird count, participants divided into teams and scoured the park for feathery tenants.

