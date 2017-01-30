Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority chooses director
Jariah Walker, who ran unsuccessfully for El Paso County commissioner and Colorado Springs City Council and then went to work for the city, has been promoted. The city announced Monday that he will become executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority as of February 1. He's been acting in that role for several months .
