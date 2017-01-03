Colorado Springs runners brave frigid Thursday temperatures in spandex
While the rest of the city sought to stay inside amid the growing snowstorm, 14 runners set out before sunrise in the falling snow to train on Bear Creek Park's "Big Freakin' Nasty Hill." The Sunrise Striders, as they call themselves, go out "rain or shine, blizzard or drought," twice a week, a warning on their website reads.
