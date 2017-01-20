Colorado Springs police identify home...

Colorado Springs police identify homeless man fatally shot in possible "make-my-day" case

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Springs police have identified a 37-year-old homeless man as the person who was fatally shot inside a home early Thursday morning in what may have been a "make-my-day" scenario. Donald Wayne Russell was shot inside a three-story home in the 200 block of North Wahsatch Avenue that had been converted to apartments, according to a news release by Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Wed TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Wed vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC