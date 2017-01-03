Colorado Springs police: Assailants t...

Colorado Springs police: Assailants threatened 13-year-old girl after sexual assault

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A 13-year-old who told police she was sexually assaulted by six teenagers had known one of her accused assailants for about two years and believed she was going to play video games at his apartment, according to arrest affidavits. The assault, reported in the early hours of Dec. 20, allegedly happened the day before at an apartment at 4010 Tappan Drive, the arrest documents show.

