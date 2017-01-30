Colorado Springs plarns it to help the homeless

Corpus Christi Catholic School students, left to right, Linkin Williamson, Reagan Homec and Gwyn Gustafson joined about 200 of their classmates Monday, January 30, 2017 converting plastic grocery bags into a form that will be used to make sleeping mats for the homeless. First grade teacher Barb Maloney said the "plarn" will be sent to a county in Georgia that has a high number of homeless.

