Colorado Springs parks report shows good value
Parks Director Karen Palus gives media interviews at The Broadmoor regarding a new study that shows parks are a gem for the city, including for economic development. Thursday, the city participated in what seems like a futile exercise by introducing an $85,000 study called "The Economic Benefits of Parks and Recreation in Colorado Springs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|1 hr
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Wed
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC