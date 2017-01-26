Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers: Bi...

Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers: Bill Nelson

13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Bill Nelson , a partner at law firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, has been recognized by the Colorado Springs police and fire chiefs for his longtime support of the Community Advancing Public Safety volunteer program, including servicing as chair of the program's leadership committee until Dec. 31. CAPS volunteers support the Colorado Springs police and fire departments by taking over some tasks that allow police officers and firefighters on higher-priority calls.

Colorado Springs, CO

