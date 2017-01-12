Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers: Aileen Berrios and Jerry Grage
Aileen Berrios , market president for Herring Bank has begun a term as Governing Board chair for Discover Goodwill. Deborah Hendrix will remain the board's first vice chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Vvvvvvvv
|83
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC