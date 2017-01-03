Colorado Springs investment broker se...

Colorado Springs investment broker sentenced for securities fraud

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Colorado Springs investment broker Daniel Spiranac was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to a single count of securities fraud as part of a plea agreement on charges alleging he fraudulently raised more than $1 million from investors. Spiranac, 59, also must that he repay 11 victims who bought shares in Dharma Partners LLC or bought promissory notes from the Colorado Springs-based firm, which he started in 2009 as a holding company for Rubicon Alliance LLC that held interests in variety of enterprises ranging from manufactured housing and real estate to oil and natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC