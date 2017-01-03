Colorado Springs investment broker sentenced for securities fraud
Colorado Springs investment broker Daniel Spiranac was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to a single count of securities fraud as part of a plea agreement on charges alleging he fraudulently raised more than $1 million from investors. Spiranac, 59, also must that he repay 11 victims who bought shares in Dharma Partners LLC or bought promissory notes from the Colorado Springs-based firm, which he started in 2009 as a holding company for Rubicon Alliance LLC that held interests in variety of enterprises ranging from manufactured housing and real estate to oil and natural gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC