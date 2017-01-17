Colorado Springs interfaith prayer breakfast called a gathering for hope after election

Dennis Apuan, right, joins hands with others as they sing "We Shall Overcome" Friday, January 20 during an interfaith inauguration day prayer breakfast at Vista Grande Community Church. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette About three hours before President Donald Trump gave his inaugural address before hundreds of thousands of people Friday in Washington, D.C., about 30 people from different faiths met in central Colorado Springs for what they described as a gathering of hope amid the presidential transition.

