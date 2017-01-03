Colorado Springs homicide victim dies...

Colorado Springs homicide victim dies nearly a week after alleged assault

Read more: The Gazette

Matthew Allan Stroker, 34, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault, but on Tuesday evening while in the El Paso County jail, he was served a warrant for second-degree murder. A Colorado Springs man died Tuesday, nearly a week after he was hospitalized for injuries related to an alleged assault, police said.

