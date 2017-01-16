Colorado Springs Forward holds fundra...

Colorado Springs Forward holds fundraiser for select council candidates

14 hrs ago

Colorado Springs Forward is wasting no time trying to influence who's elected on April 4 to the six district slots on the nine-member Colorado Springs City Council. Two days after the Jan. 23 filing deadline, the group is hosting a fundraiser for the candidates it's supporting.

Colorado Springs, CO

