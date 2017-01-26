For months, the president pro tem of the Colorado Springs City Council has been raising questions about mPACT, a group that many council members didn't even know exists but that spends at least $40,000 in public money every year to lobby the federal government on behalf of the Pikes Peak region. Gaebler got herself appointed Dec. 13 as the City Council's representative to the group to find out more about how it spends the city's money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.