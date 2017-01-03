Colorado Springs closes land swap deal with Broadmoor, opponents threaten appeal
With no notice or announcement to the public, the city quietly closed on its controversial deal to swap Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor for other easements and land in the waning days of 2016. The closing, reported first by the Independent on its website on Dec. 31, follows two favorable court rulings for the city in cases challenging the deal filed by Save Cheyenne, a nonprofit formed amid the controversy last year.
