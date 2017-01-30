Colorado Springs Catholic, evangelical leaders: Compassion needed for immigrants, not hasty bans
At least two Christian leaders in the Pikes Peak region said that compassion needs to win out when it comes to providing refuge for immigrants in need of relief from religious or political persecution. In the wake of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, and a wave of protests and rhetoric that has ensued since, Brady Boyd of New Life Church in northern Colorado Springs and Bishop Michael Sheridan, who leads the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, each talked about conflict Monday with the new president's decision.
