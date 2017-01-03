Colorado Springs cancels buffered bike line experiment
The buffered bike lanes on Research Parkway looked nice. They provided safe passage for cyclists who lived in busy northern Colorado Springs, and cycling advocates say the lanes represented some of the best bike infrastructure ever planned and installed in the Pikes Peak region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC