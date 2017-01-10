Colorado Springs-based supertanker wins federal firefighting approval

A Boeing 747-400 aircraft outfitted for firefighting based in Colorado Springs has been approved on an interim basis to be used to fight wildfires on federal land, allowing its owners to negotiate contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and others for the upcoming fire season. The U.S. Interagency Airtanker Board Friday approved the aircraft, which can dump nearly 20,000 gallons of water or fire-retardant on a wildfire, according to a news release issued Monday by Springs-based Global Supertanker Services LLC, which owns the jet it has named "The Spirit of John Muir."

