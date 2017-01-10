Colorado Springs-based supertanker wi...

Colorado Springs-based supertanker wins federal firefighting approval

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Boeing 747-400 aircraft outfitted for firefighting based in Colorado Springs has been approved on an interim basis to be used to fight wildfires on federal land, allowing its owners to negotiate contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and others for the upcoming fire season. The U.S. Interagency Airtanker Board Friday approved the aircraft, which can dump nearly 20,000 gallons of water or fire-retardant on a wildfire, according to a news release issued Monday by Springs-based Global Supertanker Services LLC, which owns the jet it has named "The Spirit of John Muir."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) 12 hr Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC