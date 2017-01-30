Colorado Refugee Services estimates hundreds no longer coming to state | Colorado Springs Gazette...
More than 1,100 refugees from war-torn and impoverished countries could be barred from relocating to Colorado over the next eight months after President Donald Trump's order to halt refugee admissions, Colorado officials announced. Criticism continued to mount Monday against Trump's executive actions, which barred citizens of seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for about three months, and suspended the nation's refugee program for four months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Jeremy
|15
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC