Colorado Governor's Office: EPA funding freeze won't significantly impact local projects | Colora...
The White House on Thursday offered assurances to Gov. John Hickenlooper that recent directives to the Environmental Protection Agency won't significantly impact ongoing environmental projects in the state. The assurance comes after the Trump administration this week instructed officials at the EPA to freeze grants and contracts, which left state-level leaders in a vacuum of uncertainty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC