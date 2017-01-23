Colorado bill that allows training for school teachers to carry guns passes first test | Colorado...
JULY 27: Catherine Williams fires her handgun during a Multi-State Concealed Carry class at the Centennial Gun Club shooting range in Centennial, CO July 27, 2013. Legislation that allows training teachers to carry guns in Colorado advanced beyond its first step in the Colorado Senate Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Sun
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC