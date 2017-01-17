Citizen who saved woman from knife attack recognized at Colorado Springs police awards ceremony
Ross Johnson wasn't scared when he probably saved a woman's life by confronting the man who had stabbed her and was determined to attack her again. But, going up on stage before more than 100 people Wednesday night to accept the Colorado Springs Police Department's Citizen Award citizen award made him nervous, Johnson admitted.
