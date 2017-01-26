Champion Manitou Springs fruitcake tosser is on a roll | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Molly D'Arcy tosses a fruitcake through a hoop during the Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss at Memorial Park on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Joe Jeanjaquet didn't launch his fruitcake toward the sky like an artillery shell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Wounded
|14
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC