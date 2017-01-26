Candidates drop out of two Colorado Springs City Council races
Lawyer Tim Dietz and cannabis club owner Jaymen Johnson dropped out of the running Thursday for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council. Dietz's wsithdrawal from the race in District 2 leaves one candidate, David Geislinger, who on Wednesday was endorsed by Colorado Springs Forward, a political policy group consisting largely of wealthy developers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC