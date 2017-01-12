'Bored' Colorado Springs gas station ...

'Bored' Colorado Springs gas station clerk's robbery prank fails to leave 'em laughing

Like the boy in the fable who cried wolf, a "bored" clerk at a northeast Colorado Springs gas station is facing the consequences for telling a lie. The clerk, identified by police as Samuel Yates, was arrested Saturday night after allegedly passing a note to a customer about a robbery in progress at the Diamond Shamrock at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

