Body discovered near Colorado Springs creek | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Body discovered near Colorado Springs creek
A citizen made the grisly discovery at about 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Creek near Bridle Pass Drive and Shimmering Moon Lane, police said. Officers were still on scene at 1 p.m. Police could not provide details about the gender of the body or cause of death or say if foul play was suspected.
