Ballot selfies in Colorado one step closer to legalization

House Bill 1014 would allow people to take selfies with their completed ballot and share it on social media, which proponents say would encourage voting and allow the exercise of First Amendment rights. "Believe it or not showing someone your completed ballot and taking a photo of it and posting it on social media is currently a crime in Colorado," said Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal of Denver and Republican Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs.

